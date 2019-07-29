(CNN) Bust out the celery and blue cheese, it’s National Chicken Wing Day.

Chicken wings, or more specifically Buffalo wings, became a thing in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York.

Owner Teressa Bellissimo cooked them up for her son and his friends for a midnight snack and they were an instant hit.

The City of Buffalo celebrated its first National Chicken Wing Day in 1977.

Molly Schuylr set a record by eating 501 wings in a half hour at the 2018 “Wing Bowl”.

That beat her previous record, set three years earlier of 444 wings.