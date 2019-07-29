It’s National Chicken Wing Day

News
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) Bust out the celery and blue cheese, it’s National Chicken Wing Day. 

Chicken wings, or more specifically Buffalo wings, became a thing in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. 

Owner Teressa Bellissimo cooked them up for her son and his friends for a midnight snack and they were an instant hit.  

 The City of Buffalo celebrated its first National Chicken Wing Day in 1977.  

Molly Schuylr set a record by eating 501 wings in a half hour at the 2018 “Wing Bowl”.  

That beat her previous record, set three years earlier of 444 wings.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington D.C. Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events