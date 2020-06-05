1  of  2
It’s National Doughnut Day! Here’s where you can score free doughnuts

(WJW) It’s National Doughnut Day!

Some spots are offering free doughnuts or doughnut deals to celebrate social distancing and safety precautions included.

Here are a few participating locations. Please contact local doughnut shops to make sure they are participating.

Krispy Kreme is offering any free doughnut June 1-5.

Dunkin’ is offering a free doughnut with any beverage purchase while supplies last.

Duck Donuts is offering registered rewards members a free cinnamon sugar doughnut from June 5-7.

