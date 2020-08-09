IWVP: Absentee voting and vacationing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the absentee ballot request procedure for West Virginia’s Primary Election, if the process should be changed, and the many ways to vacation in the Mountain State.

‘New and improved’ absentee ballot request system

In segment one, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner explains how the “new and improved” absentee ballot request form goes directly to the county clerk and removes any issues with the United States Postal Service, how the changes will make the process faster and less expensive, and how the state currently prepares to protect West Virginians from COVID-19 during the upcoming election.

Taking the Mountain State forward

In segment two, Natalie Tennant, Democratic nominee for West Virginia Secretary of State explains how she decided to run for re-election to help take the state forward, why she thinks changes to the primary election absentee ballot request system will suppress voters, and why she takes issue with Warner’s vote against what she describes as voting right acts.

West Virginia: ‘the epicenter of adventure’

In segment three, freelance travel writer Clay Abney explains why more people should experience the many sights and activities throughout the Mountain State, how many things can be experienced in the state with simple day trips, and why he describes West Virginia as “the epicenter of adventure.”

White water rafting in the Mountain State

In segment four, freelance travel writer Clay Abney and Heather Johnson with River Expeditions explains the changes made to the white water rafting experience to keep everyone safe from the coronavirus, why many travels from throughout the nation to guide on West Virginia rivers, and why no one is ever too old to start rafting.

