In this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis pays tribute to the life and legacy of a West Virginia icon, Woody Williams.

STAY IN THE KNOW: Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

In Segments One and Two, Mark looks back at the extraordinary life of Woody, 13 News anchor Lily Bradley also joins him in the studio.

In Segment Three, Mark Curtis talks to Ted Diaz, responding to the VA Medical cuts at three VA Medical Centers.

And in our final segment, Mark has a chat with Chief Judge Dan Greer discussing the new Intermediate Court of Appeals, which launches July 1. We’ll talk about how it’s all supposed to work, with what the public (and lawyers) need to know about procedures.