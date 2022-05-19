JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is currently pursuing a man on foot after an attempted traffic stop.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle in the area of Athens Street and Broadway Street and fled into the surrounding woods.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect’s name is Robert J. Bevard, who is wanted on warrants for traffic violations and failure to appear.

Deputies are currently tracking Bevard through the woods with K-9 units.

This is a developing story, and we will provide more information as it becomes available.