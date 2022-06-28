JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men have been identified in a Jackson County burglary that happened early Monday morning, say Jackson County deputies.

The men were caught on camera breaking into a house on Pleasent Valley Road in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office released a Facebook post asking the community to help, and now they say both suspects have been identified.



Photo courtesy Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

The two men have not yet been taken into custody.

If you have any information about their whereabouts please call JCSD at 304-373-2290.