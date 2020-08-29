Jacob Blake’s family to lead Kenosha rally against police violence

FILE – In this September 2019 file selfie photo taken in Evanston, Ill., Adria-Joi Watkins poses with her second cousin Jacob Blake. He is recovering from being shot multiple times by Kenosha police on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Adria-Joi Watkins via AP, File)

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) – Family members of Jacob Blake are leading a march and rally in Kenosha to call for an end to police violence.

Event organizers say Saturday’s demonstration will include a march to the Kenosha County Courthouse and speeches by members of Blake’s family, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey was responding to a domestic abuse call Sunday when he shot Blake, an African Man, in the back. His family says he’s paralyzed.

The shooting was captured on cellphone video. It’s sparked days of protests in Kenosha against racial injustice and police brutality,