James Taylor to perform at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on June 24th

FILE – This Nov. 7, 2018 file photo shows James Taylor performing at JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration in Los Angeles. Taylor has a deal with the producer-distributor Audible for the audio-only “Break Shot,” focusing on his early years and end on “the cusp” of his 1970s fame. Scheduled for early 2020, the book features an interview with journalist Bill Flanagan and highlights from his music. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — —Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor is coming to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on June 24th 2020!

He releases his new album, American Standard on February 28TH, 2020 via Fantasy Records.

I’ve always had songs I grew up with that I remember really well, that were part of the family record collection – and I had a sense of how to approach, so it was a natural to put American Standard together,” James Taylor

As a recording and touring artist, James Taylor has touched people with his warm baritone voice and distinctive style of guitar-playing for more than 50 years, while setting a precedent to which countless young musicians have aspired. Over the course of his celebrated song-writing and performing career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968

. In 2015, Taylor released Before This World, the first-ever #1 album of his illustrious career. Taylor has won multiple GRAMMY Awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Halls of Fame and in February 2006, The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences selected him its MUSICARES Person of the Year. Taylor was also awarded the distinguished Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government and the National Medal of Arts by President Barack Obama in 2012. In November of 2015, Taylor was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Nation’s highest civilian honor and in December of 2016 he received the Kennedy Center Honors, which are presented annually to individuals who have enriched American culture by distinguished