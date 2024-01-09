CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new delegate is being sworn in for the West Virginia House of Delegates 55th District.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced JB Akers has been appointed to the seat vacated in December by Moore Capito, who resigned to focus on running for governor full-time.

Akers is a graduate of Milton High School, Wake Forest University in North Carolina, and West Virginia University College of Law. He has been an attorney in Charleston since 1999 and has also worked in local government. Akers has also served on the boards for multiple non-profits and charities, according to the governor’s office.

“JB Akers is a West Virginian who embodies the values of hard work, public service, and a dedication to community,” Justice said. “His experience as a lawyer, combined with his deep understanding of his community, makes him uniquely qualified to lead in the House. I have no doubt he will hit the ground running and be a wonderful representative for his constituents.”

Akers, who is married to Kanawha County Judge Maryclaire Akers, says he is thankful for the opportunity to serve the state’s 55th House District.

“From my family and I, heartfelt thanks to Governor Justice for entrusting me with this critical seat in the 55th District,” Akers said. “This is my home, where I’ve lived, worked, and earned the trust of thousands. Growing up in a rural area and my years in Charleston have instilled in me a deep understanding of this diverse district, its urban pulse and rural heartbeat. As a son of the working class and a lifelong Republican, I know what matters to our families. Following Moore Capito’s legacy, I pledge to champion common-sense West Virginia values, rooted in faith and family.”

Akers is being sworn in Tuesday, Jan. 9.