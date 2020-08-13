Jefferson County, Berkeley County officials respond to reported drowning

News

by: Fareeha Rehman

Posted: / Updated:

(AP GRAPHICSBANK)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — WDVM is following a possible drowning reported in Bunker Hill on Thursday.

Berkeley County dispatch told WDVM that they were requested for help around 4:43 p.m. Dispatch for Jefferson County was not able to confirm information by 5:20 p.m. in the incident, but said Middleway Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the reported incident.

This story will be updated as details are verified.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS