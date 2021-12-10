Jefferson Road project comes to a halt

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — “Trying to get out of Jefferson Park is a nightmare,” said Pat McDaniel, a Jefferson Park resident.

If you’ve ever driven through the Jefferson Road Corridor in South Charleston, you’ve most likely experienced traffic. That’s especially true if you live nearby, like McDaniel.

“The construction has been going on for about three years now. We were told that it would be finished in the spring of this year, and now they’ve told us they’re not going to even start construction until next year,” said McDaniel.

Now, according to state officials, there’s been a complete halt to the work.

“The proposed waste site has been an issue. It has delayed construction. In the original contract documents, we were required to waste the material in agreement with the city of South Charleston. That agreement could not be executed on the city of South Charleston’s side,” said Jason Foster, Chief Engineer of Development with West Virginia Division of Highways.

Once it’s done, the new corridor will stretch from I-64 to Corridor G. To make that happen, there’s roadway construction, building demolition, and a bridge across the railroad. Even some families lost their homes. Not to mention the disruption to the quiet community of Jefferson Park.

“They had three months after they signed the contract for people to buy their homes, they weren’t allowed to take anything out of the homes, no kind of light fixtures, no cabinets, they had to leave everything. Well, then the homeless people started moving in, and tearing up the houses,” said McDaniel.

Foster says once this project is finished, it will significantly improve traffic and daily commuting, but how long that will take is anyone’s guess.

“We had to go back to our contractor and arrange for another waste area, and we did end up coordinating with the city and using some other property that they own, but it caused significant coordination issues to get that figured out,”

Officials say construction should pick up again in the spring.

