Joe Biden speaks at Columbus campaign stop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is making multiple campaign stops in Ohio Tuesday, including one here in Columbus.

Biden is scheduled to be at the Park Community Center at about 2pm, Tuesday. You can watch live right here. He is then scheduled to travel to Cleveland to hold a rally at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center, at approximately 8:15pm.

Biden’s stop in Ohio comes a week before the state’s primary election.

Michigan and five other states hold presidential contests on Tuesday at a critical point in the Democratic race.

Biden is looking to quash Bernie Sanders’ hopes of the nomination and cement his own front-runner status just a week after resurrecting his beleaguered White House bid with a delegate victory on Super Tuesday.