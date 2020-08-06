Jordan Brewster named to All-Big 12 Preseason Team

West Virginia defender Jordan Brewster was named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Soccer Preseason Team, the conference, the conference announced on Thursday. This is the second straight year in which Brewster has been honored with the preseason nod.

Jordan Brewster (WVUSports.com)

In two years with the Mountaineers, the junior from North Canton, Ohio has started in all of the 45 games in which she has played, notching three goals and six assists. Brewster earned All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors in her first year at West Virginia, with another second team honor nod after her sophomore campaign.

Here is the full list of this year’s preseason honorees:

GK Madison White, Texas Tech*~ So. Rockwall, Texas D Kim Rodriguez, Oklahoma State* Sr. Porter, Texas D Cassie Hiatt, Texas Tech* Jr. Parker, Colo. D Jordan Brewster, West Virginia^ Jr. North Canton, Ohio MF Ceri Holland, Kansas^ Sr. West Yorshire, England MF Grace Yochum, Oklahoma State* Jr. Houston, Texas MF Yazmeen Ryan, TCU* Sr. Norman, Okla. MF Julia Grosso, Texas* Jr. Vancouver, British Columbia F Olyvia Dowell, Oklahoma State^~ So. Longview, Texas F Messiah Bright, TCU* Jr. Dallas, Texas F Kirsten Davis, Texas Tech* Sr. St. Louis, Mo.

