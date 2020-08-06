Jordan Brewster named to All-Big 12 Preseason Team

News

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia defender Jordan Brewster was named to the 2020 All-Big 12 Soccer Preseason Team, the conference, the conference announced on Thursday. This is the second straight year in which Brewster has been honored with the preseason nod.

Jordan Brewster (WVUSports.com)

In two years with the Mountaineers, the junior from North Canton, Ohio has started in all of the 45 games in which she has played, notching three goals and six assists. Brewster earned All-Big 12 Second Team and All-Big 12 Freshman Team honors in her first year at West Virginia, with another second team honor nod after her sophomore campaign.

Here is the full list of this year’s preseason honorees:

GKMadison White, Texas Tech*~So.Rockwall, Texas
DKim Rodriguez, Oklahoma State*Sr.Porter, Texas
DCassie Hiatt, Texas Tech*Jr.Parker, Colo.
DJordan Brewster, West Virginia^Jr.North Canton, Ohio
MFCeri Holland, Kansas^Sr.West Yorshire, England
MFGrace Yochum, Oklahoma State*Jr.Houston, Texas
MFYazmeen Ryan, TCU*Sr.Norman, Okla.
MFJulia Grosso, Texas*Jr.Vancouver, British Columbia
FOlyvia Dowell, Oklahoma State^~So.Longview, Texas
FMessiah Bright, TCU*Jr.Dallas, Texas
FKirsten Davis, Texas Tech*Sr.St. Louis, Mo.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

WVU Basketball

WVU Coaches Show

Neal Brown Show

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS