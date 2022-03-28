UPDATE (9:14 a.m. Monday): The defense is arguing the use of evidence of pills that were found in Phillips’ pants in the ambulance used to take him to the hospital from the scene of the shooting.

UPDATE (8:56 a.m. Monday): Joshua Phillips has entered the courtroom.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The trial of Joshua Phillips, the man accused of killing Charleston Police Patrolman Cassie Johnson, will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28.

The day will start with jury selection, and 13 News will have a crew at the courthouse all day to bring you live updates on the air and online.

