JSW Steel sends WARN notice; 160 employees to be laid off

MINGO JUNCTION, OH (WTRF) — JSW Steel has sent a WARN notice to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to lay off 160 employees.

The layoffs will primarily be at its location at 1500 Commercial Ave, Mingo Junction, OH.

JSW says in the WARN notice that they hope the layoff will last less than six months.

The first set of layoffs will start on July 17 and will conclude around July 31, 2020. The second set of layoffs will begin on or about Aug. 1 and will conclude on or about Aug 15, 2020.

JSW says the layoffs are being done in coincides with the temporary end of production at the facility due to unforeseeable business circumstances in connection with the current COVID-19 pandemic.