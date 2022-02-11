LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — A Kentucky judge has held the state’s child welfare agency in contempt for not providing enough staff and resources to manage caseloads.

The Courier Journal reports Family Court Judge Mica Wood Pence’s order noted delays, late reports, missed deadlines and multiple postponed hearings due to staffing shortages and high turnover at the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services Barren County office.

She said the effect is some children stay in foster care instead of being returned on time to families. Her order said Barren County had only five social workers as of Feb. 1 when it should have 17.

State officials say they are investigating and “will take any necessary action.”