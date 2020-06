The deadline to make a request to own some WVU Coliseum history is approaching.

For season ticket holders who want to own their padded lower level seat, the deadline for requests is Friday, June 5, and it will cost $100.

Season ticket holders for the light blue seats have until June 19 to request their seats, which will likewise cost $100. The general public will be able to purchase seats for $150, which also must be made by the June 19 deadline.

All requests can be made on WVUGame.com.