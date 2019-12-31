LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky jury has awarded $10.5 million to a woman whose leg had to be amputated after hospital staffers years prior didn’t remove a sponge inside her during heart surgery.
The Courier Journal reports the jury awarded $1 million in punitive damages, $1.4 million in medical expenses and roughly $8 million for pain and suffering to 62-year-old Carolyn Boerste. Attorneys James “Bo” Bolus and Nick Mudd said the ruling “restores some sense of dignity” to Boerste and reminds hospitals to be vigilant about removing all appropriate items after surgery.
David McArthur, a spokesman for the hospital, said it will appeal the decision.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Goodwill accepting donations at Huntington Mall
- Jury awards $10.5M for sponge left in woman
- Authorities make arrests in Fresno mass shooting that killed 4
- One dead in morning fire in Milton, another injured
- Raising tobacco age limit to 21 is good for the Mountain State: according to health officials
- Fitness center offers tips on how to keep New Year’s resolutions
- Southern Ohio sees high water after weekend rain
- Tri-state law enforcement to step up patrols for New Years Eve
- New River Gorge offers plenty of free hiking opportunities
- Controversial Photo Leads to Dozens of WV Corrections Firings