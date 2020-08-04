Jury in civil trial decides no excessive force during arrest

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A federal jury in West Virginia has found two Logan County police officers did not use excessive force when arresting a man in 2018.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the verdict came in a civil trial filed by Frank Morgan Jr. against officers Joshua Tincher and Kevin Conley.

Jurors decided on Friday that the officers had not committed battery against Morgan, nor did they assault him or delay medical care. Tincher filed a counterclaim, but jurors decided that he did not experience pain, suffering or mental anguish when taking Morgan into custody.

