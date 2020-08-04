CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A federal jury in West Virginia has found two Logan County police officers did not use excessive force when arresting a man in 2018.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported the verdict came in a civil trial filed by Frank Morgan Jr. against officers Joshua Tincher and Kevin Conley.
Jurors decided on Friday that the officers had not committed battery against Morgan, nor did they assault him or delay medical care. Tincher filed a counterclaim, but jurors decided that he did not experience pain, suffering or mental anguish when taking Morgan into custody.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Jury in civil trial decides no excessive force during arrest
- Dick Goddard, legendary FOX 8 meteorologist, dies at 89
- No final decisions yet on Ohio high school fall sports seasons
- Ohio mandates masks in the classroom for all K-12 students
- Trump signs $3 billion-a-year plan to boost conservation, parks
- United Mine Workers of America back candidate for WV governor
- Miami Marlins, WV native Corey Bird continues to miss the game he loves
- Census ending data collection for 2020 count a month early
- 22 cats left without food and water for a month in Oak Hill
- At least 2 dead in NC town following tornado spawned by Isaias