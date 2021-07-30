Just a small chance of weekend showers and a look at beach weekend weather

(WOWK) — Less heat and humidity are in store for the weekend but there are chances for a few showers here or there at times. On Saturday some decaying showers try to float in from the west at the end of the afternoon so the chance of seeing the rain does exist but is minimal.

Sunday features sunshine until the afternoon then a weak cold front tries to throw showers into the region from the west after 5 p.m. with limited success.

Overall the weekend is not even close to a washout so move forward with your plans but know that there is a small chance for a shower toward the end of each day this weekend. Highs will be around 82 to 85 in the region and many of us will not see any family.

BEACH WEATHER:

Saturday look for afternoon showers and storms to form across many of the beaches in the Carolinas and on Sunday the focus appears to be on afternoon strong storms along the beaches of North Carolina.

