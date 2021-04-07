Justice Extends Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a proclamation Wednesday evening to extend the state legislature’s session by one day in order to pass a budget.

Lawmakers were scheduled to end their 60 day session on Saturday, but the Republican supermajority still has not reached an agreement on its top priority: cutting the state’s income tax.

The budget hinges on lawmakers deciding how to move forward, and the income tax makes up about 40% of state revenue.

Justice’s extension allows the legislature to run into Sunday, but lawmakers can only consider budget-related matters