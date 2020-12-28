Justice gives COVID-19 update after Christmas holiday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is to give a COVID-19 update on Monday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 17 deaths since Saturday, Dec. 26. Those included in the deaths were a 70-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year-old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Jefferson County, a 77-year old female from Preston County, 90-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old-male from Hampshire County, a 92-year-old male from Cabell County, an 85-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 45-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 99-year-old female from Cabell County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Cabell County, and a 94-year-old male from Hampshire County.

The WV DHHR also reported nearly 2,500 new cases in the past three days.