Justice gives COVID-19 update after Christmas holiday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is to give a COVID-19 update on Monday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 17 deaths since Saturday, Dec. 26. Those included in the deaths were a 70-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year-old female from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 87-year old male from Cabell County, a 66-year old female from Cabell County, a 63-year old male from Jefferson County, a 77-year old female from Preston County, 90-year old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year old-male from Hampshire County, a 92-year-old male from Cabell County, an 85-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 89-year-old female from Greenbrier County, a 45-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 99-year-old female from Cabell County, an 82-year-old female from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Cabell County, and a 94-year-old male from Hampshire County.
The WV DHHR also reported nearly 2,500 new cases in the past three days.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.