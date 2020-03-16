Gov. Justice: I don’t recommend closing bars and restaurants yet

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice says he does not recommend closing bars and restaurants yet.
Recently, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have closed all dine-in bars and restaurants in their respective states. In his March 16 press conference, Justice says he’s not recommend this step at this time.
“We’ve got to figure out a way to live,” he says.
