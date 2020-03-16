Gov. Justice: I don’t recommend closing bars and restaurants yet

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. West Virginia’s state airplane can make side trips to Gov. Justice’s hometown as well as fly him to campaign events if the trips coincide with official state business, ethics officials ruled Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Gov. Jim Justice says he does not recommend closing bars and restaurants yet.

Recently, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear have closed all dine-in bars and restaurants in their respective states. In his March 16 press conference, Justice says he’s not recommend this step at this time.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to live,” he says.

