Justice names Zachary Perry to replace John Mandt in 16th District

The West Virginia House of Delegates has enough petition signatures to force a special legislative session on spending $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money. But the Senate is reluctant. Without the support of both houses, the governor may spend the money as he sees fit.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice named Zachary Perry (R) of Ona late Friday afternoon to be the new Delegate for 16th District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Perry fills the vacancy created by the resignation of John Mandt, who resigned a few weeks ago over inappropriate social media posts.

It will be a short-lived appointment, in making the announcement Justice says Perry will fill the remainder of the unexpired term, but is not seeking election in the 2020 General Election.

Mandt, despite resigning the post, is still on the General Election ballot, and says if he is re-elected he will resume his seat in the House of Delegates.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.