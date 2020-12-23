Justice updates WV on COVID-19, vaccines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is giving an update on COVID-19 and vaccines in the Mountain State.

The governor’s update comes as 1,199 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The state has also received 39,800 more doses of the vaccines for distribution.

Monday, Justice said he wants the first dose of the vaccine administered in the state’s long-term care facilities by Dec. 28.