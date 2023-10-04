SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash involving an ATV on Slab Run Road near Hudson Street.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says 30-year-old Daniel Ward of West Portsmouth was operating a Can-Am Maverick eastbound on Slab Run Road when he drove off the right side of the roadway causing a juvenile passenger, identified as Trevor Matthews, 17, to be ejected from the vehicle.

Matthews struck the roadway and succumbed to his injuries as a result of the crash at the

scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time and alcohol is believed to be a

factor in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scioto County Sheriff’s

Office, Washington Township Fire Department and Washington Township EMS.