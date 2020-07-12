MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — You may recall the story on Marshall County Sheriff Deputy Nate Klempa’s K-9 Spartan.
Spartan was battling stage 4 cancer and has passed away. This is why the Benwood Fire Department paid tribute to Spartan with a flag-raising memorial Saturday.
God tells you to do the right thing. God tells you to do the right thing because there’s good people and like I said we love Nate, we love his dog, and that’s how it is.John Waldrum, firefighter for Benwood Fire Department
Those at the Benwood Fire Department say Spartan was more than a man’s best friend, he was a special service dog to the community.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- “Back the Blue” rally takes place; counter-protesters rally
- Woman arrested, suspect sought in Dunbar robbery
- Virginia State Police issue Senior Alert for missing 80-year-old woman from Franklin County
- Trump wears a mask in public for the first time
- K-9 Spartan’s last call: Marshall County community says goodbye
- Belmont Co. Animal Shelter opens to public; new rules under COVID-19
- 61 new cases of virus reported in Mountain State
- ‘Solar Smartflower’: ACTC receives solar energy grant
- Former Nitro Baseball star Levi Kelly on the verge of making big league debut with Diamondbacks
- Here’s the new location for the West Virginia Panhandle Series Tournament