K-9 Spartan’s last call: Marshall County community says goodbye

MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — You may recall the story on Marshall County Sheriff Deputy Nate Klempa’s K-9 Spartan.

Spartan was battling stage 4 cancer and has passed away. This is why the Benwood Fire Department paid tribute to Spartan with a flag-raising memorial Saturday.

God tells you to do the right thing. God tells you to do the right thing because there’s good people and like I said we love Nate, we love his dog, and that’s how it is. John Waldrum, firefighter for Benwood Fire Department

Those at the Benwood Fire Department say Spartan was more than a man’s best friend, he was a special service dog to the community.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office held a last call for Spartan

