Kanawha and Cabell counties in green, only one county in red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education is reporting Kanawha and Cabell counties have changed from gold to green on the weekly School Alert System map as of 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.

This is the first time Kanawha County has been in green since the release of the School Alert Map.

Doddridge County is the only county in red, according to the School Alert System.

Counties in orange require remote learning and extracurricular activities are limited to conditioning only. Sport-specific practicing is not permitted and marching band is limited to outdoors only.

Berkeley, Mingo, Morgan, Randolph, Upshur, Wirt, and Wyoming counties are in orange.

The WVDE says in-person instruction with increased mitigations for counties in gold. This includes face coverings for grades 3 and above at all times. Schools may only have extracurricular activities with other schools in the same county or with other gold counties.

Gilmer, Jefferson, Marshall, Pendleton and Wood counties are in gold.

The counties in yellow include Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Brooke, Clay, Jackson, Logan, Mercer, Mineral, Monroe, Nicholas, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Tyler, Wayne, Webster

Counties in green include Cabell, Calhoun, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Mason, McDowell, Monongalia, Ohio, Pleasants, Pocahontas, Preston, Raleigh, Summers, Taylor, Tucker and Wetzel counties.

The WVDE’s map s updated each Saturday at 5 p.m., with the exception of an additional update if a county turns red during the week. The data the WVDE uses to update the map is reviewed and verified by the COVID-19 Data Review Panel.

