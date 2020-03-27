CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Brooks Street to Court Street to encourage safe recreational activity this weekend, March 28-29, 2020.
Lanes will close Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and reopen Sunday at 6:00 p.m. The restrooms will be opened at Haddad Riverfront Park.
“It is important to engage in safe physical activity during this pandemic,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Currently there isn’t enough space on the boulevard to push a stroller or run with a friend and keep within the CDC guidelines for social distancing. With the weather being nice this weekend, we felt it important to give folks a place they could safely enjoy.”
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- COVID-19 in WV: Gov. Jim Justice gives state update
- Ohio sets all-mail primary April 28; in-person voting off
- LIVE NOW: House approves $2.2 trillion rescue package, US infections surge to most in world
- Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 1,137 COVID-19 cases confirmed, 19 deaths
- House passes $2.2T rescue package, rushes to Trump
- Kanawha Boulevard closing for weekend to allow safe recreational activity
- KCHD: Brookdale Charleston Gardens residents’ COVID-19 tests are negative
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 27, 2020
- Miscommunication leads to confusion: Still no COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia
- Teen dies in Preston County house fire; two others injured