Kanawha Boulevard closing for weekend to allow safe recreational activity

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says Kanawha Boulevard will be closed from Brooks Street to Court Street to encourage safe recreational activity this weekend, March 28-29, 2020.

Lanes will close Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and reopen Sunday at 6:00 p.m. The restrooms will be opened at Haddad Riverfront Park.

“It is important to engage in safe physical activity during this pandemic,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “Currently there isn’t enough space on the boulevard to push a stroller or run with a friend and keep within the CDC guidelines for social distancing. With the weather being nice this weekend, we felt it important to give folks a place they could safely enjoy.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories