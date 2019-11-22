Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health pushes stricter vaping laws

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health took their first steps in addressing the issue of vaping by supporting a state ban of vaping flavors.

“They’re becoming addicted to the nicotine much earlier with the vaping than they might have been with tobacco because of the flavor”, says President of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health Dr. Arthur Rubin.

In addition to a ban on flavored vapes, the board is also in favor of raising the vape and tobacco purchase age to 21.

“Raising the age to 21 for tobacco and vaping products we feel would give our younger people more time to not be introduced to those addictions and habits”, says Dr. Rubin.

According to the CDC, there have been 2,172 illnesses associated with vaping. 8 of them have been in West Virginia. The Kanawha Charleston Board of Health is acting quickly to try and combat the vaping epidemic. Especially with the younger generation.

“Even if we reduce the amount of vaping out there, we need to look at ways these products are getting into the hands of kids and getting early intervention and try to get them to not start vaping because it’s been a challenge”, says Executive Director of the Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health Dr. Sherri Young.

One of the items voted on Thursday night was to draft a public vaping policy. The board will have out for public comment as soon as it’s approved.