Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announces new numbers: 1 new death

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday there are four new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.

Currently there are 148 total cases:

87 active cases.

61 closed cases.

3 deaths.

Today a team from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston Area Medical Center tested 76 patients and 89 staff members of the Glaslow Health and Rehabilitation Center for COVID-19.