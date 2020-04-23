1  of  2
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Taskforce Briefing Scheduled for 5 p.m. COVID-19 in Kentucky update from Gov. Beshear
Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announces new numbers: 1 new death

News
Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Monday there are four new cases of COVID-19 and one new death in Kanawha County as of this afternoon.

Currently there are 148 total cases: 

  • 87 active cases.
  • 61 closed cases.
  • 3 deaths.

Today a team from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Charleston Area Medical Center tested 76 patients and 89 staff members of the Glaslow Health and Rehabilitation Center for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories