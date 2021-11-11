Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association hosting adoption event

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is hosting an adoption special to help their animals find their fur-ever homes.

The special, “The Purrfect Match,” lets the adopters choose their own adoption fee, with a minimum requirement of at least $1, according to the KCHA. The event runs from tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 12, to Sunday, Nov. 14. The KCHA says all of its available cats, kittens and adult dogs will be included in the special.

Officials with the KCHA say the adoptions will still include spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, dewormer, flea and tick treatments and coupons to the South Ridge Petco regardless of the price the adopters choose.

The event comes just one week after the KCHA seized 105 cats from a single home, which they said doubled their number of cats at the facility. They say the majority of those cats are now available for adoption. KCHA says they’re also looking for fosters for the kittens at the shelter.

KCHA officials also say they are also in need of donations of kitty litter, wet food, Purina Kitten Chow, towels, and blankets. Monetary donations to help support these cats’ care can be made online at www.adoptcharleston.com/give.

Anyone interested in adopting, fostering, donating to or volunteering at the KCHA can call 304-342-1576 ext 112, text 304-693-6521 or visit the website at www.adoptcharleston.com.