KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association will be having an “Adopt-A-Palooza Spring Break Event” in an effort to help boost adoptions for the many animals who have been calling the shelter home.

KCHA says this event will give adopters an opportunity to meet the animals and enjoy different activities to do with their potential new furry companion. Some of these activities include carnival games, a photo booth with a professional photographer and even doggie picnics.

“This event helps gets the dogs out of the shelter and socialize,” says Hannah Gardner, volunteer coordinator at KCHA.

According to KCHA, there have been higher than average animal intakes in the past several weeks, and they are now at max capacity. KCHA states that they are also low on the supplies necessary to care for the 208 dogs that occupy the shelter.

“We need lots of volunteers. We need food-dog food, cat food, kitten food. Things like that would be a really good help for us,” says Gardner.

KCHA also states they are hoping to exceed their goal of 75 adoptions, and prize baskets will be awarded to the 25th, 50th, and 75th adopters, with a grand prize basket that will be drawn from a list of all adopters during the event week.

The Adopt-A-Palooza Spring Break Event will be held March 14 through 19 at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.