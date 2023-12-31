CHARESTON, WV (WOWK) – The McDonald’s employee that allegedly attacked four people with a box cutter in Kanawha City appeared in court on Saturday after being released from the hospital.

Percy Woody was charged with four counts of malicious wounding and one count of obstructing an officer in connection to the incident on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to police, the incident began near the Kanawha City McDonald’s drive-thru window. Woody allegedly attacked two of his coworkers and a customer before running away and attacking a fourth person on Roosevelt Avenue.

Three of the four victims sustained injuries to the neck, according to court records. All of the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Court records said while officers were attempting to arrest Woody, they struck him with a patrol vehicle as he was running away. After that Woody stabbed himself in the neck with the box cutter and was eventually taken into custody and treated at the hospital.

Woody is being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.