CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- The Kanawha City Community Association revealed a brand-new mural Sunday.

Artist Mallory Burka painted the message “You can do anything you set your mind to” in memory of her late father.

“That’s something that my dad told my brother and I basically on a daily basis growing up and something that really stuck with me as a child,” says Mallory.

Rick Burka was a former president of the Kanawha City Community Association, and Mallory says his mission was to beautify the city through public artwork.

Mallory fulfilled his wishes and now has a mission of her own. “I hope that they get motivation if there is something that’s been holding them back, that maybe seeing this is going to spark some inspiration in them to get whatever they are thinking about doing, done,” she says.

According to local employee Kerston Kennedy, the mural does just that. She says, “I really think it is going to be a good part of this community; it’s going to bring positive reinforcement back into the community. If they are having a bad day, they look up and see that and they are like ‘ah’ a nice little reminder.”

The mural is on display at 5231 MacCorkle Ave.