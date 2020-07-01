Kanawha Co. requests CARES Act funds for sewer project

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Last week, Gov. Jim Justice announced his plan for distributing the CARES funds awarded to the State of West Virginia.

In the proposed plan, it was announced $25 million would be available for Public Service Districts (PSD).

The Kanawha County Commission on July 1, 2020, submitted a request to Deputy Chief of Staff, Ann Urling for $4M for the Lens Creek Sewer Project on behalf of the Kanawha Public Service District from the CARES PSD Funds.

The Kanawha PSD submitted grant requests to the State of West Virginia for this important project which would serve 440 households or 1200 to 1500 people for the past three years but the project was denied funding.

“This is the most significant sewer project in Kanawha County. The Lens Creek residents are faced with health issues due to the E. Coli and bacteria levels because of the lack of sewer in their area. This project needs to be funded.” Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper

Commissioner Ben Salango stated, “If the Governor is going to use the CARES funds for Public Service District projects, then why not use it for a project that would protect the health and safety of approximately 1500 people. Kanawha PSD has been trying to get this project funded for three years to no avail and the citizens of Lens Creek deserve better.”

“This project will create jobs during a time where many have lost their jobs. This pandemic has had an effect on the overall economy of our State and by funding this sewer project and creating 35-50 jobs we can help those in need,” Kanawha County Commissioner Henry C. Shores

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories