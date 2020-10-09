Kanawha County Assessor’s Office Employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An employee at the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, Oct. 9.

Kanawha County Commission officials say the employees have been informed who worked with the positive employee. Officials also say they are working with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

At this time, National Guard has been requested to sanitize the office area where the employee worked.

