Kanawha County breaks record for one-day reported COVID-19 cases

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County breaks the record for a new one-day high reported for COVID-19 cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirm 137 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha, bringing the total to 6,016 cases. Of these cases, 5,448 are confirmed cases and 568 are probable cases.

As of 4:30 p.m., Kanawha County has 1,119 active COVID-19 cases, up by 102 from Monday, Nov. 30.

There are 4,675 people who have recovered from the virus in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County has lost 142 residents due to the virus.