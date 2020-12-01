Coronavirus Updates

Kanawha County breaks record for one-day reported COVID-19 cases

News

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County breaks the record for a new one-day high reported for COVID-19 cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirm 137 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha, bringing the total to 6,016 cases. Of these cases, 5,448 are confirmed cases and 568 are probable cases.

As of 4:30 p.m., Kanawha County has 1,119 active COVID-19 cases, up by 102 from Monday, Nov. 30.

There are 4,675 people who have recovered from the virus in Kanawha County.

Kanawha County has lost 142 residents due to the virus.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS