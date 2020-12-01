Kanawha County breaks record for one-day reported COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County breaks the record for a new one-day high reported for COVID-19 cases.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirm 137 new COVID-19 cases in Kanawha, bringing the total to 6,016 cases. Of these cases, 5,448 are confirmed cases and 568 are probable cases.
As of 4:30 p.m., Kanawha County has 1,119 active COVID-19 cases, up by 102 from Monday, Nov. 30.
There are 4,675 people who have recovered from the virus in Kanawha County.
Kanawha County has lost 142 residents due to the virus.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.