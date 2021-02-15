Kanawha County child aims to do at least one good deed every day

CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) Dalton Lucas lives by the motto “one good deed a day”.

“I drew some pictures of salt trucks,” he said Monday, as he was putting together a care packet for the road crews working near his house.

“Dalton loves to help the community, he’s especially fond of cats,” said his great-aunt Diana Lucas.

From helping homeless animals to doing food drives for senior citizens in his neighborhood Dalton does a little bit of everything. He even moves his neighbors’ trash to the side of the road for them.

“So they don’t have to walk out in the cold and don’t have to smell the stinky trash,” he explained.

Dalton’s trail of good deeds started with him opening doors for strangers when he was 4 years old.

“I like to make sure people have a smile on their face every single day. It just makes me feel happy that I’m helping someone else in need,” he said.

Dalton and Diana try to do at least one thing daily to help someone else.

“You know we struggle ourselves. We are not rich by any means. We have each other. People in our community has helped us on more than one occasion so we feel like we need to help back pay it forward,” Diana said.

She’s hoping those kind gestures will inspire others along the way.

“I hope when he gets to middle school other kids will see this is how you’re supposed to act and not and not be bullies, not be mean,” she said. “He needs to be the good guy. We need more good guys like him this in the world.”