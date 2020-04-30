Kanawha County Commission to add automated fever screening at county buildings

ATLANTA, GA – UNDATED: This undated handout photo from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a microscopic view of the Coronavirus at the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the CDC the virus that causes Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) might be a “previously unrecognized virus from the Coronavirus family.” (Photo by CDC/Getty Images)

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission is working with a local company, ARIDEA Solutions, to ensure there is automatic fever screening at county buildings. ARIDEA provides no touch, portable devices which safely screen employees and the public for a fever. Two units can screen up to 500 individuals in less than 30 minutes.

“We will be utilizing these fever screening devices in our buildings. Once the Judicial Annex re-opens, these devices will quickly and safely screen for fevers, helping reduce the chance for community spread in a busy and dense area,” said W. Kent Carper, Commissioner for Kanawha County.

The fever screening devices will be added at additional county buildings as needed at the direction of the Health Department, including the County Courthouse and the Voter’s Registration office.