Kanawha County COVID-19 cases climb by 91

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says another resident of Kanawha County has died in connection to COVID-19.

Health officials confirmed the death of a 60-year-old male, whom they say was not fully vaccinated. The death brings the county to 339, according to the KCHD. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has the number of deaths related to the virus in Kanawha County at 373. The KCHD has previously told WOWK this difference is because the state has reviewed these death records, but the information has not yet been sent to the KCHD.

County health officials also reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the county to a total of 18,149 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 14,942 are confirmed and 3,207 are probable.

Active cases in Kanawha County currently stand at 1,437. West Virginia’s County Alert System map shows the county in orange with a 7.53% positivity rate. According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker map, all of West Virginia’s 55 counties have a high transmission rate for COVID-19.

The CDC says approximately 46.3% of Kanawha County’s eligible population have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.