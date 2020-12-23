Kanawha County COVID-19 death total edges toward 180

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in Kanawha County say another person has died due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the death of a 68-year-old male Wednesday, Dec. 23, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 177.

The county has recorded a total of 8,194 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, with 84 of those reported within the past 24 hours. Active cases in the county are at 1,806 and have gone down since yesterday. Health officials say 6,211 people in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

Kanawha County remains orange on the state’s County Alert System map. As of 10 a.m. this morning, the West Virginia Department of Human Resources reported the county’s percent positivity rate at 6.62%.