Kanawha County COVID-19 death total edges toward 200

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in Kanawha County say two more people have died due to COVID-19.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed the death of a 92-year-old female and an 86-year-old male, Thursday, Dec. 31. This brings the county’s total number of deaths to 191.

The county has recorded a total of 8,883 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic, with 156 of those reported within the past 24 hours.

Active cases in the county are at 1,867 and have gone down since yesterday. Health officials say 6,825 people in Kanawha County have recovered from the virus.

Kanawha County remains orange on the state’s County Alert System map. As of 10 a.m. this morning, the West Virginia Department of Human Resources reported the county’s percent positivity rate at 5.54%.