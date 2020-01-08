Kanawha County deals with hundreds of 911 calls because of the snowfall

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County 911 Emergency Center received over 700 calls in two hours Tuesday morning because of the snowfall.

Thirteen dispatchers were on the other ends of these calls, working to get first responders to citizens in need.

“We take about 1,500 calls a day in a 24 hour shift,” says Tara Backus, one of the dispatchers. “So approaching half of that by noon today was huge.”

Backus adds days like Tuesday morning are hard to prepare for, but she’s proud to be part of a team who can handle it; “prioritizing calls and communication are most important,” says Backus.

Some tips to help dispatch get you emergency help as soon as possible:

Give your address or details about where you are.

Your phone number.

A description of what happened.

Whether you are safe or still in danger.