Kanawha County deputies investigate shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV( WOWK)- Kanawha County deputies and West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday night.



The call came in around 9:30 p.m. on Smith Hill Road in Clendenin.



When called for any information, Metro Dispatch told 13 News that they had no information about victims or if any suspects are in custody, and referred all questions to either KCSO or the State Police.

