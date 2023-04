KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – A home is a total loss after it caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews on the scene tell 13 News the fire broke out a little after 5:00 a.m. in Sissonville along Lakewood Drive.

Units from the Sissonville and Malden fire departments responded. Crews say it’s a vacant home that was recently bought at an auction.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.