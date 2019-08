CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – According to dispatchers the pursuit was reported shortly before 5 am this morning, August 13, 2019.

Law enforcement chased a motorcycle from Dunbar Avenue in Dunbar to Hunter Drive off Greenbrier Street in Charleston.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department assisted the chase.

At this time there is no information pertaining to the cause of the pursuit, or what the suspect was arrested for.

Dunbar Police is handling the investigation.