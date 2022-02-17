CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – This year’s Kanawha County Deputy of the Year has been announced.

Kanawha County Deputy Corporal Brian Middleton was recognized at the Kanawha County Commission meeting on Feb. 17, 2022. “It is an honor I mean I’ve been blessed in my career to do things that you know a lot of guys don’t get to do. You know the guys out there working the road and 911 calls all day, working split shifts, night shift and day shift. Those are the guys that you know. I work off of. and to make me successful.”

Middleton works with the detectives department and has been with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years. Middleton attributes his success to other first responders.

There were six nominees for this year’s award.