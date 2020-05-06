Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County officials hold a 4th drive-up testing event

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County officials held their 4th drive up testing event on Wednesday as the state gradually reopens.

105 people were signed up to be tested at Nitro High School.

Testing was open to the public, but daycare workers were strongly encouraged to come out.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has now tested over 500 people in the past week and have seen few positives.

“When you look at the numbers that we have we’re staying well below that 3%. However, having those positives does show that there’s community spread. But I’m glad we’re doing it. It’s going to keep our kids safe, what things are going to open and when, and I think that’s the intention of the soft roll out.” said Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The health department will be holding another drive up testing event next Wednesday in Institute.

For more information, visit the Kanawha-Charleston Health Departments website.

