Kanawha County Prosecutor employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha County Commission, an employee of the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office has tested positive for COVID-19. A press release from the Commission says that contact tracing and quarantine guidelines are being followed by those who were in contact with this person.

“The health of my employees is of great concern to me. My office continues to follow the protocol necessary to protect one another, and as soon as we are notified of a positive case, we immediately do contact tracing with the Health Department and take action necessary to protect others in the office,” stated Prosecutor Chuck Miller.

Commission President Kent Carper stated, “I again will remind the public of the importance of being vaccinated. Vaccinations are one of the most important ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the number of hospitalizations due to positive cases related to COVID-19. Our hospitals are overwhelmed right now due to COVID-19 positive patients. For the safety of yourself, your loved ones, and friends, get vaccinated.”